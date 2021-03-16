loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

