loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

