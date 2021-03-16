LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

