Loopring Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $665.90 million and approximately $95.11 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,503,218 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

