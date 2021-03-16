Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $14,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,532. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

