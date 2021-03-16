Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 233,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 53.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 84.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

