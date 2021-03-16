LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $10,506.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,701.89 or 0.99822726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00039103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.00396238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00297675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00784961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001949 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,916,348 coins and its circulating supply is 10,909,115 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

