LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 11th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

