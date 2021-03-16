Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 19,700 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

