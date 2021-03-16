Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cowen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cowen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

