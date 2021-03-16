Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

