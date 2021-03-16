Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BVN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

