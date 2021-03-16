Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

