Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 292,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 211.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $597.86 million, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

