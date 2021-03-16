Magellan Aerospace Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.63. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.48 million and a P/E ratio of 194.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

