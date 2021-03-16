Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.