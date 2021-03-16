Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 106,012 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 390,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

