Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTSU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000.

Shares of TMTSU stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

