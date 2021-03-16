Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRACU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,123,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,754,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.