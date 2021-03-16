Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of BTWNU opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.