Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

