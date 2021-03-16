Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 7% Higher

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. 301,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 221,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

