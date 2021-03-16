Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

