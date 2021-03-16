Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 11%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $38.36. 14,689,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,827,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 4.33.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

