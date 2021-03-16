MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 845,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,758,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.