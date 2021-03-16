Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.