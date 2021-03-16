Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

