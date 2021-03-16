Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

