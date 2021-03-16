Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $381.37. 57,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $378.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

