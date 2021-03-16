Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 12.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 811,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 574,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Several analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

