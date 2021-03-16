Mather Group LLC. Buys 363 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,255 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.