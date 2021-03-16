Mather Group LLC. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

