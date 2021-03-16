Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,449 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

