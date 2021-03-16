Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 16th

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 12-month low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £41.29 million and a P/E ratio of 520.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.75.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 alerts:

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.