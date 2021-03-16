Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.98. Approximately 1,577,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,509,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

