MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MediciNova in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MNOV stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

