MediShares (MDS) Trading Up 186.4% Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 186.4% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00049827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00665525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

