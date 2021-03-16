Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,941. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.67. 30,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

