MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MeiraGTx stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $6,894,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

