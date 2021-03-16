Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 9064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

