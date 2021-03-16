Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $11,556.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00396023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.36 or 0.05035280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

