MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1,678.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00049827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00665525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

