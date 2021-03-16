Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

BOND stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $113.22.

