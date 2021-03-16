Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $719.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $714.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

