Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

