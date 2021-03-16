Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,239 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.