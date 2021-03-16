Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

