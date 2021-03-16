Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 23,094 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.