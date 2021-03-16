Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

