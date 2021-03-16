Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,676 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

